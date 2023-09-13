Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $6,164,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.7 %

UPS stock opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.