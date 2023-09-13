Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.11 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.62.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

