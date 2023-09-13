Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Trading Down 2.9%

Sunora Foods Inc. (CVE:SNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 123,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 30,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Sunora Foods Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.
Sunora Foods Company Profile
Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.
