Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Down 2.2% Following Insider Selling

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.62. 126,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,826,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Specifically, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $31,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 135,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,473.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 176,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.99.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. Mirova boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

