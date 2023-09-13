Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.34) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.82) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.71).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYNT

Synthomer Stock Down 5.5 %

Insider Transactions at Synthomer

SYNT opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.57) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The company has a market cap of £211.71 million, a PE ratio of -906.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.51. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.10 ($2.47).

In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($50,006.26). Insiders own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.