T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $164.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

