TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) versus UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Critical Contrast

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and UC Asset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $33.04 million 0.24 -$19.14 million ($0.12) -0.58 UC Asset $4.53 million 1.21 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

UC Asset has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -20.17% -200.36% -89.45% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and UC Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A UC Asset 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UC Asset beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

(Get Free Report)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About UC Asset

(Get Free Report)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.