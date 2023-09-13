Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) to Market Perform

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $132,812.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876 over the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
