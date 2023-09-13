Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Trading Down 8.7%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.51 and last traded at $74.51. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

Temenos Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

