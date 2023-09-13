Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 346,187 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $121,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 206.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,172,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 1,462,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after buying an additional 529,509 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,154,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,471,000 after buying an additional 79,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 988,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,315,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.