Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 349,616 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 225.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,553 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 349,616 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adobe were worth $194,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 4,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 3.9 %

ADBE opened at $542.21 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $526.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.