Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $182.06 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,174,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,806 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $182,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.64.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

