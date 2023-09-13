Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $225.14 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,093 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $225,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 133,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 534,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,832,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

MRK opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

