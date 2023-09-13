Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $231.17 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40,521 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tesla were worth $231,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $267.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

