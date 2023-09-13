Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $313.78 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $313,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $301.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,572 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

