Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $391.61 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 356,311 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $391,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,429 shares of company stock valued at $105,368,143. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $448.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

