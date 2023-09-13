Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 175.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,599 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $144,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,136 shares of company stock worth $819,994 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.30. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

