Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $124,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

