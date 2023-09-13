Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,112 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nucor were worth $132,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

