Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,834 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,762,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $199,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

