Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $179,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

ALGN opened at $322.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. HSBC began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.