Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 459,354 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Comcast were worth $154,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.
View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.