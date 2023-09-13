Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,270 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $229,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $457.15 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.70 and a 200 day moving average of $412.30.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.