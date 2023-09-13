Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,350,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 505,349 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $449,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.