Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,436 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,436 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,074,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.