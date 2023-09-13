Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,655 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 731,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $141,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

