Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $6,636,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $5,222,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

