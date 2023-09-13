Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $658,880.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 53,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,293,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,171 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

