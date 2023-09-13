Traders Buy High Volume of EPR Properties Put Options (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,343 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 593% compared to the typical volume of 627 put options.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $47.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

