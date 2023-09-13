Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 107,773 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,759 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after buying an additional 498,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

