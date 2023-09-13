Traders Purchase High Volume of Seritage Growth Properties Call Options (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 39,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,906% compared to the average daily volume of 1,945 call options.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SRG opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $432.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.68.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 129.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 238,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 203,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.

