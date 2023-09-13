Traders Purchase Large Volume of Altria Group Call Options (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 35,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,877 call options.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MO opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

