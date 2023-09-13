Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,874 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the average volume of 4,763 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

