Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $10.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 4,614,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,509,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

