Transocean Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 45,455 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 32,041 call options.

In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Transocean by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 611,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 178,913 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,830 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

