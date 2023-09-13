TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.71. Approximately 12,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.
TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.
About TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF
The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.