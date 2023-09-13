TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.71. Approximately 12,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

About TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

