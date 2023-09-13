Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,664 shares of company stock worth $14,455,888 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

