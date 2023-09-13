United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.7 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.38.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

