United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $177.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $190.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UPS opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

