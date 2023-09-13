UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

