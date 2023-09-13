Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 917,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $128,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $146.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.40.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

