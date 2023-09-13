Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.57 and last traded at C$22.57. Approximately 17,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 17,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.58.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.74.

