Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.32 and last traded at C$41.23. 46,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 71,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.16.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.91.

