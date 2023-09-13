Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $247.14 and last traded at $246.14, with a volume of 164483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.31.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,121 shares of company stock worth $3,743,473. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

