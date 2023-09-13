Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0749 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after buying an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after buying an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 889,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

