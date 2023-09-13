Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Trading Down 15.8%

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NENTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Handelsbanken downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viaplay Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NENTF

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Trading Down 15.8 %

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

(Get Free Report)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.