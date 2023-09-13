Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III Sells 20,000 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,622,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WD opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

