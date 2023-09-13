Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,932,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 307,630 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walmart were worth $284,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $164.52 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $442.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,366,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

