Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3,010,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 926,467 shares.The stock last traded at $26.30 and had previously closed at $26.12.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,141,000 after acquiring an additional 434,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,675,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,730 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

