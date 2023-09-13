Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Shares Down 11.6%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.56. 9,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Wetouch Technology Stock Down 11.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

